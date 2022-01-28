Emotional Rafael Nadal Enters Aus Open Final, One Win From Record 21st Slam

After his four-set win over the 25-year-old Berrettini, an emotional Nadal reflected on his journey to yet another Grand Slam final after struggling with a foot injury for the second half of the 2021 season.

"A month and a half ago I didn't know if I would be able to play tennis," the Spaniard was quoted as saying by atptour.com after the win. "So it doesn't matter, I just wanted to enjoy it and try my best."

Nadal had beaten Berrettini in straight sets in the 2019 US Open semifinals, their only previous meeting. The Spaniard would have been happy with something similar on Rod Laver Arena, having admitted he felt "completely destroyed" after his marathon five-set quarterfinal encounter with Canadian Denis Shapovalov, which lasted more than four hours.

Meanwhile Berrettini's quarterfinal win over Frenchman Gael Monfils made him the first Italian men's tennis player to reach the Australian Open semifinals, but he is still seeking his maiden win over a top-10 player at a Grand Slam.