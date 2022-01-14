Novak Djokovic's Visa Cancelled by Australian Immigration Minister

On Wednesday, Djokovic had been forced to issue a clarification via social media after reports emerged that he was seen at public events on two consecutive days following his Covid positive report on 16 December.

The men's world number one, in his social media post, admitted he did conduct the 18 December interview knowing he was Covid-positive but had not read his report by 17 December when he was seen at multiple public events, maskless.

"I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14 after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID 19. Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR Test on that same day.

"The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative. I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event."

However, Djokovic admitted he knew he was positive before his interview on 18 December but did it because of commitment, apologising for the "error of judgement".

"The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events exempt for the interview. I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask exempt when my photograph was being taken.