Novak Djokovic's Visa Cancelled by Australian Immigration Minister

Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled on 'health and good order grounds'.
(Photo: PTI)
World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open crown this year after the Australian Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, annulled his visa on Friday afternoon. The decision comes three days before the Australian Open is to begin.
Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did on the first instance.
The nine-time Australian Open champion, who has won consecutive titles at Melbourne Park since 2019, had initially been granted a medical exemption to compete in the tournament.
The 34-year-old Djokovic, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had earlier won the legal battle in his bid to remain in Australia, with a court ordering his immediate release from immigration detention. However, lawyers for the federal government had told the court that the country's immigration minister was reserving the right to exercise his personal powers to again revoke Djokovic's visa.
Hawke used his discretionary powers on Friday to cancel the visa given to Djokovic, who has not declared his COVID-19 vaccination status despite a groundswell of demand for him to take the jab in the interest of public safety and his own health.
In a statement issued on Friday, Hawke said, "Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.
"This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.
On Wednesday, Djokovic had been forced to issue a clarification via social media after reports emerged that he was seen at public events on two consecutive days following his Covid positive report on 16 December.
The men's world number one, in his social media post, admitted he did conduct the 18 December interview knowing he was Covid-positive but had not read his report by 17 December when he was seen at multiple public events, maskless.
"I attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14 after which it was reported that a number of people tested positive with COVID 19. Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on 16 December which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR Test on that same day.
"The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative. I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event."
However, Djokovic admitted he knew he was positive before his interview on 18 December but did it because of commitment, apologising for the "error of judgement".
"The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all other events exempt for the interview. I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask exempt when my photograph was being taken.
Earlier, last week, Djokovic on arrival in Melbourne had his visa cancelled by the Australian Border Force at the airport as the officials said he "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to receive a vaccine exemption. He spent four nights in hotel detention before a judge on Monday overturned that decision.
Djokovic’s exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination to compete at the Australian Open had been approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel, however things unfolded very differently once he arrived in Melbourne.
(With AP inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)