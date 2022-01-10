Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Cancelled Visa; Could Play Australian Open

The path for Novak Djokovic to take part in the 2022 Australian Open now seems to have cleared with the Australian Federal Circuit Court quashing last week's decision to cancel his Australian visa, on Monday.

The court ruled that Djokovic will be released from the detention facility he was being held at for the last few days, after the judge found 'unreasonableness' in how the border official decided to cancel his visa after his arrival in the country, the BBC reported.

However, the Australian government told the court that it could still cancel the Serbian’s visa, in which case the matter could return to court. If the Immigration Minister does indeed cancel Djokovic's visa, he will be unable to enter the country for three years, according to various reports.