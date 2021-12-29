Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of ATP Cup, Confirm Organisers

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the season-opening ATP Cup scheduled in Sydney from January 1-9, organisers confirmed on Wednesday. However, Serbia remains in the competition and will be led by World No. 33 Dusan Lajovic.



The 34-year-old, who ended the 2021 season as world No.1 for a record seventh time to break the tie with American great Pete Sampras, has kept the ATP organisers guessing about his COVID-19 vaccination status and his pull-out of the multi-nation Cup has also made his Australian Open participation more complex.