Naomi Osaka Fined, Threatened Disqualification Over Media Boycott

A joint statement from four Grand Slam organisers stated that the 23-year-old prodigy faces 'substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions'.

"A core element of the Grand Slam regulations is the responsibility of the players to engage with the media, whatever the result of their match, a responsibility which players take for the benefit of the sport, the fans and for themselves," the statement read.

"We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences," it added.