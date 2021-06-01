Most Valuable Female Athlete Naomi's Pullout May Hurt Grand Slams

After announcing her decision to skip post-match press conferences at the French Open due to mental health reasons, the world's second ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by the organisers on Sunday. Following criticism on her decision from a few quarters, Osaka has since decided to pull out of the second Grand Slam of the year.

While her decision to not speak to the media was a setback for the Roland Garros organisers, Osaka's withdrawal will be a bigger hit for the clay-court tournament, specially considering she's the world's highest-earning female athlete at the moment.