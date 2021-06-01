Most Valuable Female Athlete Naomi's Pullout May Hurt Grand Slams

File picture of Naomi Osaka who has pulled out of the 2021 French Open.
(Photo: IANS)
After announcing her decision to skip post-match press conferences at the French Open due to mental health reasons, the world's second ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 by the organisers on Sunday. Following criticism on her decision from a few quarters, Osaka has since decided to pull out of the second Grand Slam of the year.
While her decision to not speak to the media was a setback for the Roland Garros organisers, Osaka's withdrawal will be a bigger hit for the clay-court tournament, specially considering she's the world's highest-earning female athlete at the moment.
While the young Japanese star's achievements on the court are far less compared to Serena's -- she has four Grand Slam titles against Serena's 23 -- she is favoured by the sponsors, having won multiple Grand Slam titles over the last four years. Serena last won a Grand Slam in 2017.
Paris: Japan's Naomi Osaka returns the ball to Romania's Patricia Maria Tig during their first round match of the French open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021.
The Japanese world No. 2 earned a massive $37.4 million in 2020, just $2.6 million less than men's tennis heavyweight Rafael Nadal ($40 million). The prize money share of her earnings comprised only $3.4million. The remaining $34 million came from endorsements.
The 39-year-old Serena, on the other hand, has earnings of $36 million which is $1.4 million lower than Naomi. As much as $32 million of the $36 million earned by Serena comprises endorsements.
The duo are the two highest paid women athletes and are way ahead of their nearest competitor Ashleigh Barty, whose earnings are $13.1 million. Among the top 10 earners among women athletes, nine are tennis players.
The interest shown by sponsors in Naomi is understandable.
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup aloft after defeating Jennifer Brady in the women's singles final at the 2021 Australian Open.
Since Serena Williams won the last of her Grand Slams, back in 2017 at the Australian Open, 11 women have shared 15 Grand Slam titles. Only Romania's Simona Halep and Naomi have won multiple Grand Slam titles with the Japanese winning it four times compared to two by Halep.
It came as no surprise then that French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton wants to see Naomi back at the tournament next year even though he had earlier said that Naomi's decision to not speak to media was a 'phenomenal error'.
"We are sorry and sad for Naomi Osaka. The outcome of Naomi withdrawing from Roland Garros is unfortunate," Moretton said in a short press conference after Naomi's pullout.
"We wish her the best and the quickest possible recovery. We look forward to having Naomi in our tournament next year," Moretton added.
Published: undefined