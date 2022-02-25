Leander Paes Found Guilty Of Domestic Violence Against Rhea Pillai

Leander Paes reacts during a tennis match.
A metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai has held in their order that Indian tennis legend Leander Paes committed acts of domestic violence against former partner Rhea Pillai. She had filed a domestic violence case against Leander Paes in 2014.
The court has directed Paes to pay Rhea a monthly rent of Rs 50,000 and a monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh if she chooses to leave their shared residence. However, the court added that if she lived in their shared residence she will not be entitled to the money.
Metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput had passed the order earlier this month and it was made available on Wednesday.
The model-turned actor had approached the court in 2014 seeking relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying that she had been in a live-in relationship, akin to marriage with Paes for 8 years.
She had alleged that Paes, through his acts and conduct "caused verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma".
The magistrate, in her order, said, "It is proved that the respondent caused various acts of domestic violence."
The magistrate said that with Paes' career in tennis 'almost over', it would cause 'serious prejudice' to order him to live in a rented home while also paying maintenance to Rhea Pillai.
(With PTI Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)