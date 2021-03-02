Defending Champion Roger Federer Out of Miami Open 2021

Roger Federer has withdrawn from this month's Miami Open as the Swiss tennis player gradually works his way back to full fitness after having two knee operations in the past 12 months.

Subsequently, Federer loses the opportunity to defend his Miami Open title after opting out of the season’s first Master1000 event. With four Miami Open titles to his name, Federer would be disappointed to miss out on the action while the likes of Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic compete for the title against Serena Williams and Rafa Nadal, respectively.