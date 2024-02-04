Davis Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan to Enter World Group I

The Indian team reached the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I with a victory over Pakistan on the historic visit to the neighbouring nation after 60 years, on Sunday.

Going into Day 2 World Group I play-off tie with a 2-0 lead, the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni overcame a late challenge from Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the doubles match to seal the tie.

The Bhambri-Myneni pair outplayed the Pakistani duo in a two-hour encounter to register a 6-2, 7-6(7-5) victory. This is India’s eighth straight victory against Pakistan in Davis Cup.