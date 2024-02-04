Davis Cup 2024: India Beat Pakistan to Enter World Group I

Islamabad: Indian team poses for photos after India's Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Pakistani duo Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in doubles game during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match, in Islamabad, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Indian Davis Cup team advanced to World Group I after taking unassailable 3-0 lead against Pakistan.
The Indian team reached the Davis Cup 2024 World Group I with a victory over Pakistan on the historic visit to the neighbouring nation after 60 years, on Sunday.
Going into Day 2 World Group I play-off tie with a 2-0 lead, the duo of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni overcame a late challenge from Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the doubles match to seal the tie.
The Bhambri-Myneni pair outplayed the Pakistani duo in a two-hour encounter to register a 6-2, 7-6(7-5) victory. This is India’s eighth straight victory against Pakistan in Davis Cup.
With singles victories registered by Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sriram Balaji on Day 1, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.
On the opening day on Saturday, Ramanathan defeated Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-7(7-3), 7-6(7-4), 6-0, while Sriram Balaji registered straight sets 7-5, 6-3 win over Aqeel Khan.
The reverse singles, where Niki Poonacha takes on Muhammad Shoaib and Sriram plays Aisam, will be dead rubbers.
