PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Get Easy Draws at Tokyo Olympics

Sindhu in Group J

In women's singles, sixth seeded Sindhu is placed in Group J with Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong and Kesinia Polikarpova, a Russia-born Israeli player. Though the 26-year-old Indian may not break much sweat in topping her group, problems will start for her in the first knockout round, which is the Round of 16.



If things go as per seeding, she is likely to face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who was ranked 11th in the world a couple of years ago, in the pre-quarter finals. Mia had sent Sindhu packing from the Thailand Open, beating her 21-16, 24-26, 13-21 in the opening round in January this year.



If Sindhu gets past the dangerous Dane, she may run into former world number one Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-finals.