Aus Open: Players Unhappy After Being Forced Into Hard Quarantine

Authorities had established several training venues for the athletes to use during the mandatory two-week quarantine, while also remaining separate from the broader community. However, as close contacts, many of the athletes will now be entirely confined to their hotel rooms.

Several players took to social media to take issue with the arrangement, saying they had believed that only those seated in the same section as somebody who tested positive would need to isolate.

"What I don't understand is that, why no-one ever told us, if one person on board is positive the whole plane need to be isolated... I would think twice before coming here," Kazakh player Yulia Putintseva posted on social media.