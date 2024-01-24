Aus Open: Rohan Bopanna Enters SF, Set to Become Oldest Men's Doubles World No 1

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna is all set to create history once again as he's on course to become the oldest men's doubles tennis player to be ranked number one, when the rankings update on Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Bopanna, along with his doubles partner Matt Ebden entered the men's doubles semifinal of the Australian which means he has now accumulated enough points to reach the top of the rankings, at the age of 43.

The second-seed Indo-Aussie pair defeated the sixth-seed Argentine duo Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) at the Margret Court Arena.