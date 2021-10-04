ATP Opens Investigation into Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Alexander Zverev

Meanwhile, ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said that allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and it is ATP's responsibility to address them.



The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action. We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations,'' said Calvelli.



"We will also be monitoring any further legal developments following the preliminary injunction obtained by Zverev in the German courts," he added.



The ATP's move comes after an independent review into their safeguarding policy, commissioned earlier this year, was completed "to ensure all adults and minors involved in professional tennis are safe and protected from abuse".



The ATP said that they will now evaluate the recommendations made by the body led by Chris Smart, a former detective chief inspector of the Met, with a view to develop a longer-term safeguarding strategy relating to all matters of abuse, including domestic violence.



"As an organisation we recognise the need to be doing more to ensure everyone involved in professional tennis feels safe and protected," Calvelli said.



"The recommendations of the Safeguarding Report will help us approach this in a robust way. We are committed to making meaningful steps forward and know this won't be an overnight process," he added.