After Initial Delay, Australian Open Draw Announced, Djokovic Included

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal feature in the same half of the men's singles draw.
(Photo: PTI)
After an initial delay, which was believed to be due to the ongoing immigration investigation against Novak Djokovic, the 2022 Australian Open draw has been announced. And it features the men's world number one.
Earlier today, the draw announcement was put on hold, just minutes before the event, and many believed it was due to Australian Prime Minister's impending press conference that was to follow half an hour later.
However, Morrison refused to answer any question regarding Djokovic and half an hour after his media interaction, the Australian Open too went ahead an announced the draw.
It is not yet known whether the two were connected.
Djokovic will face fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in his tournament-opener with Rafael Nadal also featuring in his half of the draw.
In the women's draw, Australian Ash Barty is the top seed and plays a qualifier in her first round match. Her half of the draw though also features Naomi Osaka with a possible fourth round showdown between the two.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)