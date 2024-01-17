R Praggnanandhaa Beats Liren, Surpasses Viswanathan Anand To Become India No 1

The 18-year-old also became the second Indian, after Anand, to defeat a world champion in classical chess.

"I felt I equalized very easily and then somehow things started to go wrong for him. Even after I won the pawn I felt it should be holdable," Praggnanandhaa was quoted as saying by Chess.com.

"I think any day, if you beat such a strong player, it's always special because it's not very easy to beat them. The first time winning against a world champion in classical chess feels good," he added.