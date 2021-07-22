'I Am Brahmin': Suresh Raina's On-Air Comment on Caste Slammed on Social Media

A remark by Suresh Raina during commentary at the Tamil Nadu Premier League became a point of discussion on social media. The 34-year-old was criticised for saying that he embraces the culture in Chennai as he is “also a Brahmin”. However, he also received support from various social media users.

“I think I am also a Brahmin. I have been playing since 2004 in Chennai, I love the culture. I love my teammates. I have played with Anirudha Srikanth, Badri (Subramaniam Badrinath), Bala Bhai (L Balaji),” said the three-time IPL winner when he was asked about his connection with Chennai as he has been seen wearing a 'veshti', dancing and whistling.