2020, a Year in Which Sports Hit The Pause Button

To what extent the pandemic caught the organisers and stakeholders off guard is testified by the fact that on March 4 -- 19 days before the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, and the Japanaese government announced the postponement of the Olympics -- IOC president Thomas Bach was still comparing the situation to the myriad other problems that previous editions of the Olympics faced months before they started.

"We had (before the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Games) a situation where we did not know if we could have Games on the Korean peninsula (because of tensions with North Korea). Before Rio de Janeiro 2016 we were talking about the Zika virus. Boycott discussions about Moscow 1980, we had the counter-boycott in Los Angeles 1984. We had a terrorist attack in Munich in 1972. We had the African boycott in 1976. You need more?" said Bach at a press conference after a two-day meeting at the organisation's headquarters.

The majority of cancellations or postponement of sports events in India came during March, including big ticket cricket events like the ODI leg of South Africa's tour of India and the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL).