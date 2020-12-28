Sports Ministry Allows Stadiums to be Filled Upto 50% in New SOP

It also allowed for state governments to reduce the according to their own assesments.

The SOP also calls for a "Covid task force" to be constituted for competitions by the respective organising committee. Apart from being responsible for the overall implementation of the SOP, the task force closely regulate and monitor "travel of athletes and ASP (Athlete Support Personnel)".

Organising committees are to designate a Covid response team that athletes and their support staff can contact if they experience symptoms suggestive of coronavirus.

Athletes are also to avoid physiotherapy or massages "unless absolutely necessary" and ensure physical distancing and wear masks at all times except when it becomes necessary on the field of play.