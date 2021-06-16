Yuvraj Singh Becomes Face of PUMA Motorsport in India

Taking their 10-year association one step forward, PUMA have announced former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the face of PUMA Motorsport in India, showcasing his passion for fast cars and sports-inspired fashion.
The 39-year-old is a keen follower of Formula 1 and follows Scuderia Ferrari Formula1 team. He’s also a fan of Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen.
Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia added, “PUMA and Yuvraj share a deep emotional bond that only grew stronger over the years. His relentless courage and indomitable attitude perfectly embodies the spirit of our brand. Whether it’s his sporting exuberance or his sense of style, he has always been a role model of innumerable Indians. We cannot be happier about our continued relationship with Yuvraj. His love for F1, fast cars and orientation towards sports-inspired fashion makes him a perfect fit to represent our motorsport collection in India.”
Globally, PUMA is associated with Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BMW M Motorsport and Porche Motorsport.
