Jaiswal Dropped, Chis Gayle Left Out Again – Twitter Has Questions

The 18-year-old Jaiswal had made his IPL debut in Rajasthan’s campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings. The Quint IPL 2020: RR dropped Yashaswi Jasiwal while KXIP left out Chris Gayle once again. | (Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint) Sports Buzz The 18-year-old Jaiswal had made his IPL debut in Rajasthan’s campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings.

After Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 27 September, captain Steve Smith said Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot were replacing David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their eleven. KXIP captain KL Rahul said that their side was unchanged which meant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was going to sit out for the third-straight match this season. The 18-year-old Jaiswal – Player of the Tournament in the previous U-19 World Cup –had made his IPL debut in Rajasthan’s campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings, but was caught and bowled by Deepak Chahar for 6 (off 6 balls). Twitterati expressed their disappointment at RR’s decision to drop the youngster and not give him another chance.

Twitter was also torn on whether it was a good decision for KXIP to leave Gayle out or not, considering the Sunday’s match was being played at Sharjah, which has shorter boundaries on offer. Several asked why the ‘Universe Boss’ wasn’t being included in the starting eleven.

However, once openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal got KXIP off to a fiery start, some rued on whether the franchise was even going to need the big-hitting Gayle at all this season.