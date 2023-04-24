As India's Wrestlers Start Protest at Jantar Mantar, Support Pours in on Twitter

Many of India’s prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have restarted their protest against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who they claim sexually harassed female wrestlers over the last many years.

The wrestlers had started their protest three months back in January 2023 as they went on a dharna to demand a probe in the matter. The protest was withdrawn a few days later only after Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) announced the formation of an Oversight Committee to look into the matter. However, after not receiving any report by the committee after nearly 3 months, the athletes have decided to take the matter in their own hands.