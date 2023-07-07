Wishes Pour in for MS Dhoni as He Celebrates His 42nd Birthday

MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday
(Photo: BCCI)
Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday and wishes continue to pour in on various social media platforms for the former Indian skipper. Dhoni is considered to be one of the greatest finishers and Indian captains as he helped India win three major ICC trophies- 2007 T20I World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.
Wishes for him have come from various legends of the cricket world. The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share an image with Dhoni and wrote, “May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!”
The former Indian opener Virender Sehwag shared a few of his images with Dhoni and wrote, "The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.
In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses
7 continents in the World
7 days in a week
7 colours in a rainbow
7 basic musical notes
7 chakras in a human being
7 pheras in a marriage
7 wonders of the world
7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @mahi7781 #HappyBirthdayDhoni . Best wishes to you always."
Harbhajan Singh also shared an image with MS on his Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bahubali @msdhoni.. May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day Ahead #msdbirthday #DhoniBirthday"
Dhoni's former Indian and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, who is also considered to be one his dearest friends, also shared a video compilation of his memories with the former Indian captain and wrote, "Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep shining, keep leading, and keep spreading your magic. #MSDhoni𓃵"
Rishab Pant, who is currently going rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, shared a picture of him cutting the cake on Dhoni's behalf and wrote, "Happy birthday Mahi bhai 💕 aap toh ho nhi pass aapke liye cake cut leta hun mai . Happy birthday ❤️ @mahi7781"
Hardik Pandya also took to Instagram to wish his "favourite" and wrote, "Happy birthday my favourite ❤️ @mahi7781"
The cricket world is celebrating the former Indian skipper's birthday with full fervour as social media continues to be flooded with birthday wishes for the legend from both cricketers and fans.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)