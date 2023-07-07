Wishes Pour in for MS Dhoni as He Celebrates His 42nd Birthday

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Friday and wishes continue to pour in on various social media platforms for the former Indian skipper. Dhoni is considered to be one of the greatest finishers and Indian captains as he helped India win three major ICC trophies- 2007 T20I World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Wishes for him have come from various legends of the cricket world. The Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share an image with Dhoni and wrote, “May you always fly high like your helicopter shots. Happy birthday, MS!”