Watch: Virat Kohli Loses Cool at Shardul Thakur’s Poor Fielding  

Thakur could be seen gesturing apologetically towards Kohli and the latter was not too happy with the bowling all-rounder's effort.

India were defending a modest target of 157, after they were dragged to 156/6 by Kohli, who was unbeaten on 77 off 46 deliveries. England, however, hardly had any issues in the chase with Jos Buttler scoring an unbeaten 83 off 52 balls. Bairstow was not out on 40 off 28 and the unbeaten 77-run stand between him and Buttler helped England win the match by eight wickets with nearly two overs to spare.

England lead the five-match series 2-1 and the fourth T20I will be played on Thursday.