Watch: Gurpreet & Co Get Moving Reception Despite Qatar Loss

It was a heroic effort from the goal-keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who thwarted Qatar and kept India from suffering a hammering on the night. Gurpreet had been the hero for India when they had kept Qatar down to a 0-0 draw as well in 2019.

India’s gritty performance was met with plenty of cheers from the fans in Doha and the players duly acknowledged them as well after the game.

Qatar, who curiously opted to shoot from distance despite the numerical advantage for most of the game, took the lead in the 33rd minute when Abdel Aziz Hatim scored with a left footed shot that deflected in off the keeper.