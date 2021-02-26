Virat Crashes Pandya’s Axar Interview, Praises Him in Gujarati

Axar Patel's been having a dream run since making his Test debut in the longest format during India's second Test against England in Chennai. He recorded figures of 2/40 and 5/60 in that match before leading India to victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, where he finished with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 as India beat England by 10 wickets in 2 days.

"It feels great. It is only my second match and the first in Motera. I loved it when the crowd chanted 'Axar, Axar!' when I came on to the ground. When the local crowd cheers for you it feels even better because my family was sitting in the stands. I have played all my life in front of them and my coaches," said Patel while being interviewed by Hardik Panyda on a video posted by the BCCI.