WTC Final: Twitter Not Amused as Rain Wreaks Havoc on Day 1

Let alone get a glimpse of some turbo-charged cricketing action, the unlucky sparse few at the ground and the legion of die-hard fans glued to their televisions sets and smartphones couldn’t even bear witness to the flip of the coin as it rained cats and dogs at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
The persistent downpour chewed up the opening day of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand in its entirety and the woebegone audience was left kicking their heels. Twitter was awash, pun intended, with memes taking a dig at England’s so-called summer and frustrated yet hapless posts on torrential showers proving a buzzkill.
As the heavens opened up and all hell broke loose, the players had to turn to coffee-table conversations and a game of darts to keep the spirits from sulking.
While the general mood gripping the air was that of dejection, England’s Barmy Army, the true-blue loyalists of the Three Lions, saw the lighter side of it. Many others fretted over the week’s weather forecast, which is bleak indeed with the rain raring to throw a dampener every now and then.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined