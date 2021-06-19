WTC Final: Twitter Not Amused as Rain Wreaks Havoc on Day 1

Let alone get a glimpse of some turbo-charged cricketing action, the unlucky sparse few at the ground and the legion of die-hard fans glued to their televisions sets and smartphones couldn’t even bear witness to the flip of the coin as it rained cats and dogs at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.



The persistent downpour chewed up the opening day of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand in its entirety and the woebegone audience was left kicking their heels. Twitter was awash, pun intended, with memes taking a dig at England’s so-called summer and frustrated yet hapless posts on torrential showers proving a buzzkill.