Twitter Displeased After Suryakumar’s Controversial Dismissal

Debutant Suryakumar Yadav played an exquisite knock against England and scored 57 in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad.
Suryakumar walked into bat at number 3 and opened his account with a six of Jofra Archer and smashed two more along with six fours during his knock. Suryakumar completed his half century off 28 deliveries, helping India get off to a brilliant start in the game – their first while batting first in this series.
He however was dismissed by Sam Curran for 57 with Dawid Malan taking a contentious catch at fine leg - India at the time for 110/4. Malan, as per replays. seemed to have grassed the catch but a lack of conclusive evidence meant the on-field umpires decision of out stood.
The dismissal understandably had social media having their say. Even Virat Kohli was pictured to be rather surprised with the decision.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar
England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
