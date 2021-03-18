Twitter Displeased After Suryakumar’s Controversial Dismissal

Debutant Suryakumar Yadav played an exquisite knock against England and scored 57 in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad.

Suryakumar walked into bat at number 3 and opened his account with a six of Jofra Archer and smashed two more along with six fours during his knock. Suryakumar completed his half century off 28 deliveries, helping India get off to a brilliant start in the game – their first while batting first in this series.