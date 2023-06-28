The Ashes: Intruder Disturbs Play at Lord’s, Jonny Bairstow Carries Him Off

A very interesting incident took place on Wednesday during the second test of The Ashes series between Australia and England, at The Lord’s. There was an invasion by two intruders who disturbed play to bring light to the ‘Just Stop Oil’ message.

Breaching the security, two ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters invaded the pitch, with orange powder paint, after the end of the first over during the second test match. While one of the trespassers was chased away by security officials, the second one was carried out by England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow. Jonny stopped the second protester and then carried him right to the boundary line.