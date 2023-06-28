The Ashes: Intruder Disturbs Play at Lord’s, Jonny Bairstow Carries Him Off

Jonny Bairstow carries the 'Just Stop Oil' protester to drop him outside the ground
photo: @kurkureter/Twitter
A very interesting incident took place on Wednesday during the second test of The Ashes series between Australia and England, at The Lord’s. There was an invasion by two intruders who disturbed play to bring light to the ‘Just Stop Oil’ message.
Breaching the security, two ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters invaded the pitch, with orange powder paint, after the end of the first over during the second test match. While one of the trespassers was chased away by security officials, the second one was carried out by England wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow. Jonny stopped the second protester and then carried him right to the boundary line.
Just Stop Oil is an activist group who are fighting the UK government against climate change. Their primary concern is the exploitation of oil, natural gas and other fossil fuels. They want the government to put a stop to any more licenses for the exploration of oil and other fossil fuels in the UK. They follow a non-violent method to put forth their demand. They have interrupted various plays at times. The protesters invaded football grounds during Premier League last year and one of the protesters even tied himself to a goalpost. They also interrupted play at the World Snooker Championships and various other tournaments.
This incident has received the attention of the netizens, who are reacting to this hilarious incident on Twitter.
