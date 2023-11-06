A Big Win Over SA, But Most Importantly - India's Fielding Medal Goes to...

Eight wins in eight matches and Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team are on an incredible unbeaten run at the ICC World Cup 2023, with the tournament also now nearing its home leg.

Sunday in Kolkata was expected to be the clash of the title favourites with India and South Africa, the top two ranked teams in the tournament, facing off but once again India managed to close out an extremely easy victory, defeating the Proteas by a massive 243

After Virat Kohli's record breaking century helped the team post 326/5, India bundled out the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul. It was a masterclass by the Indian bowlers once again but even as social media celebrating the big win, the big question left for Monday morning was - who will win the team's best fielder medal?