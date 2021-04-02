Natarajan Gets SUV from Anand Mahindra; Sends Signed Gabba Shirt

“As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful.”

T Natarjan, playing only in his 2nd Test, picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the 1st innings of Gabba Test. The pace attack was led by 3-Test old Mohammed Siraj. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini were also playing in their 2nd Test, while Washington Sundar, a net bowler, was making his debut.

India won the match by 3 wickets, scripting history by winning the series and handing Australia their first defeat at the Brisbane Venue since 1988.

Natarajan is currently with the Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2021.