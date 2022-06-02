Sourav Ganguly Launches New Initiative for Educators & Teachers

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in the UAE, taking every possible precaution he can.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced his newest venture on Thursday on social media. The former India captain had put out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, asking people to support him in his new venture.
The venture which is an educational app is called Classplus is expected to help and support teachers, coaches and educators.
“Share my new initiative with all the educators, teachers, and coaches and give me an opportunity to help them grow. Link in bio. I am thankful to @classplusculture for helping me with this,” he wrote on Instagram.
"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today. Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he had tweeted on Wednesday.
After Ganguly posted the message on social media, speculations were rife that he had resigned as the BCCI president and had decided to join politics.
However, Ganguly denied rumours that he had stepped down from the post while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.
Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had also said that the former India captain had not resigned as the board chief. "Rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are incorrect," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had told news agency PTI.
