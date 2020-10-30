Styris Jokingly ‘Wonders’ If Suryakumar Yadav Would Play for NZ

Scott Styris jokingly suggested Suryakumar Yadav move to New Zealand in case he wants to play international cricket. IANS Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris jokingly suggested that Suryakumar Yadav can move to New Zealand in case he wants to play international cricket. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Sports Buzz Scott Styris jokingly suggested Suryakumar Yadav move to New Zealand in case he wants to play international cricket.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris jokingly suggested that Suryakumar Yadav can move to New Zealand in case he wants to play international cricket. The national selectors' snub to Yadav while picking the Indian team for next month's Australia tour has been met with widespread criticism. And that has only grown louder after his match-winning 79 not out for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. "I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough," Styris tweeted after the match.