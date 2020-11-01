RR ‘Rooting for’ CSK as Their Playoff Hopes Depend on Their Result

Rajasthan Royals who currently are into the race of playoffs is hoping that Chennai Super Kings to win their last match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 1 November.

Rajasthan Royals are placed in sixth place in the points table with 12 points after 13 games. Their current run rate stands at -0.377 which is way below Kings XI Punjab. KXIP run rate stands at -0.133.

If Punjab win their last game against CSK then Rajasthan have to win their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders by a very big margin to overtake KXIP.