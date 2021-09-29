'Sportsmanship at It's Best': Rohit & Krunal's Gesture Wins Over Internet

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya's actions during the team's IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday evening has won over the internet with fans praising them for their fair-play gesture.

After Rohit won the toss and put Punjab into bat first, KL Rahul's side were at 38/1 with him and Chris Gayle at the crease. Gayle was batting on 1 when he punched a Krunal Pandya delivery straight down, only for the ball to connect with Rahul at the non-striker's end.

The Punjab fumbled to regain his balance as the ball ricochet off him towards Krunal Pandya who swung his arm to send the ball crashing into the stumps.

The all-rounder went up in appeal but skipper Rohit Sharma gestured for the appeal to be withdrawn.