Rishabh Pant Completes Century With a Six, Twitter Celebrates

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant scored his third Test century, during the final session of the fourth Test against England at Ahmedabad.

Pant walked out to bat at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket, when India’s score was at 80/4 and he faced the first ball of the day’s second session.

His half century came off just 82 deliveries but the next fifty runs he scored to reach his century were at a quick-fire pace, coming off just 32 balls. Pant in fact smashed a six to get to the three-figure mark.

Pant smashed 13 boundaries and 2 sixes during his innings as he helped India eliminate England’s lead and then got the hosts’ own lead to over 50 runs before losing his wicket tp James Anderson. Out on a 118-ball 101.