Ravindra Jadeja Displays India’s Retro Jumper for WTC final

There is a small Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) logo on the left-hand side at breast-pocket level while on the right side is the ICC World Test Championship logo.

The retro design to which Jadeja is referring to comprises two stripes around the neck.

The current India team's jumper doesn't have stripes. Also the name of current team's sponsor 'Byju's' is emblazoned on the shirt-front. The WTC jumper doesn't have the sponsor's name. Instead, it has India emblazoned in bold letters.

The India squad, led by Virat Kohli, is set to leave for England on June 2 in a charter flight from Mumbai. The players will undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival in Southampton ahead of the WTC final.