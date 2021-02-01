PM Modi Praises Team India, Calls Them Inspiring in ‘Mann ki Baat’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on their part, has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his appreciation and tweeted: "Thank you Shri Narendra Modi for your appreciation and words of encouragement. Team India will do everything possible to keep the Tricolour flying high."

The Indian team, after facing an embarrassing loss in the first Test in Adelaide where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36, came back strongly in the next three matches to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy in an emphatic manner. The series saw Indian team register their first win at the Gabba in Brisbane -- a venue where Australia last suffered a defeat in 1988.