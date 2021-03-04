New Docuseries on Kabaddi ‘Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan’

Star Sports is set to release a docuseries 'Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan’, that traces the journey of six individuals who with sheer determination and will-power overcame every obstacle and fulfilled their dream to of becoming pro Kabaddi players. The docuseries highlights the struggles of the kabaddi players and gives us a glimpse of the lives of these players.
The three-part series is set to launch on March 4th, 2021, on the Star Sports Network at 5 PM.
The docuseries showcases the lives of Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari, ‘Iceman’ Ajay Thakur, ‘Record-Breaker’ Pardeep Narwal, ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat, ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali and Siddharth ‘Bahubali’ Desai and shows their pursuit of glory and their rise in the sport of kabaddi.
When asked about his kabaddi journey, Ajay Thakur said, “It was my father’s dream to represent India and when he was unable to fulfill that dream, I ensured that it stayed alive through me. That’s when I decided to become a kabaddi player and represent India. My father’s dream fuelled my desire to not only become a PKL star but also win the World Cup for India. 'Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan' is an ode to my father and his contribution to my career.”
Even Pardeep Narwal talks about the dilemmas he had to face in his life, “Rindhana is the Heartland of Kabaddi and the hometown of Narwals – the most famous Kabaddi clan. While growing up, I always felt like a misfit and never thought I could carry the great Narwal name on my shoulders. I took it up as a challenge to prove everyone around me wrong – I put my heart, soul, and hard work into kabaddi. 'Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan' showcases my journey towards my goal.”
Fans who want to follow the inspiration journeys of these legendary kabaddi players can watch the docuseries from March 4th-6th at 5 PM exclusively on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports First.
