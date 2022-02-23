KL Rahul Donates Rs 31 Lakh For 11-Year-Old's Urgent Bone Marrow Transplant

Rahul's team got in touch with them as soon as they came to know about Varad. Rahul donated a generous Rs 31 lakh of the 35 lakh required for the procedure. Varad was operated upon, and he is now recuperating.

"When I came to know about Varad's condition, my team got in touch with GiveIndia so that we can help him in any way we could. I am glad that the surgery was successful, and he is doing well. I hope Varad gets back on his feet at the earliest and goes on to achieve his dreams. I hope my contribution inspires more and more people to come forward and help those in need," Rahul was quoted as saying in a release.

Since September 2021, the fifth standard schoolboy had been under the care of hematologists in Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital after he was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder.