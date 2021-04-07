Teammates Jump to Moeen Ali’s Defence After Nasreen’s Tweet

Star England fast bowler Jofra Archer and Sam Billings on Tuesday hit back at Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen for using objectionable language in a tweet targeted at their teammate Moeen Ali.

After Nasreen tweeted that England all-rounder Moeen Ali would have become an ISIS terrorist in Syria had he not stuck to cricket, Archer responded with the tweet: "Are you okay? I don't think you're okay," while quoting Nasreen's tweet.

"If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS," Nasreen had posted in a Tweet that she has now deleted, drawing flak from scores of cricket lovers on social media.