IPL 2023: MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar Share a Moment Before MI vs CSK

The two biggest rivals of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are in action on Saturday at Mumbai’s home, Wankhede Stadium. Before both the teams could kickstart the most awaited game of the season, a very heartwarming incident took place.

The incident took place when CSK skipper MS Dhoni and MI skipper Rohit Sharma were waiting for the toss to happen. The legend of the game and mentor for Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar walked up to the CSK skipper and both could be seen having a talk and sharing laughter.