‘Moment of the Match’: Twitter Lauds Suryakumar’s Stare at Virat

Suryakumar Yadav gave a stare to RCB skipper Virat Kohli after latter chirped few words at him at the end of 13th over of MI innings.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in amazing form in the ongoing tournament, once again turned out to be a hero for the Mumbai Indians during their five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the latest IPL encounter. On Wednesday, Mumbai chased down the 165-run target against RCB, riding on an unbeaten knock of 75 from Suryakumar to all but guarantee themselves a place in the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2020. During the course of his 42-ball innings, Suryakumar played many brilliant shots and earned rich praise from many former and current cricketers, including his stand-in captain Kieron Pollard and India's head coach Ravi Shastri.

However, there was one moment during his knock which stood out. On the last ball of the 13th over, the 30-year-old hit Dale Steyn which went straight to Kohli standing at extra cover. Following that, Kohli kept walking towards the crease while Suryakumar stood with a deadpan expression on his facing staring at the RCB skipper. Both players kept looking at each other before the Mumbai batsman just walked away to change the strike.

Netizens applauded Suryakumar for not saying anything and remain composed and just stare and let his bat do the talking. Here are some of the reactions:

Earlier, after reaching his half-century, Suryakumar came out with rather subdued celebrations. Even after hitting the winning runs, he came out with the 'don't worry I'm there' gesture towards the Mumbai Indians dugout.

Suryakumar has not been selected in any of the three squads for India’s upcoming tour of Australia, something which has irked many fans and cricketers.