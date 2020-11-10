Watch: Surya Sacrifices His Wicket for Rohit, Twitter Praises Him

Mumbai Indians’ batsman Suryakumar Yadav sacrificed his wicket for his skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter ran towards the non-striker’s end without looking at his partner in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the 11th over of the innings, Rohit Sharma punched a short length delivery towards the mid-off area. He thought there was a run and ran towards the non-striker’s end, but Suryakumar Yadav at the other end didn’t respond. However, seeing his skipper come so far, Surya left his crease just before the wicket-keeper hit the stumps. Surya sacrificed his wicket as Rohit was batting on 47 at that point in time.