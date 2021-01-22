India’s Series Win Over Australia Is a Life Lesson: PM Modi

"A lot of you must have followed India's tour to Australia. The team faced a lot of challenges -- we lost badly but emerged out of it quickly to win to post a remarkable win and went on to claim a historic series win," Modi said in his address.

"In spite of being injured, out players were out there in the middle to save the match. Challenging conditions didn't deter them but faced them. Some of the players lacked in experience but there was no lack of courage in them. When they got the chance, they created history. They defeated a better team in talent and temperament," PM Modi said.

"One should not be afraid to take risk or experiment, we have to be proactive and fearless," Modi added.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das also attended the convocation.