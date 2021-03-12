India Rest Rohit Sharma in 1st T20 vs Eng; Twitter Can’t Digest It

In the first T20I against England at Ahmedabad, India decided to go in with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul at the top order. At the toss, captain Virat Kohli said that they were resting Rohit Sharma for a couple of games.

The decision backfired badly as India’s top three of Dhawan, Rahul and Virat Kohli scored only 5 runs with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid picking early wickets.

On the eve of the game, when asked Kohli had said India’s preferred openers are Rahul and Rohit and that Dhawan would play only if one of the two were rested or had a niggle.