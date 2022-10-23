Ind-Pak T20 WC: Suresh Raina's Babar Wicket Prediction to The Quint Comes True

Suresh Raina spoke to The Quint on 14 October about the big India vs Pakistan clash and among the predictions he made for the match were his thoughts on Babar Azam.

When asked about the Pakistani skipper, Raina had said- 'he is a good skipper, he's a really good cricketer and he's done really well for his team. When he comes to play against us, Arshdeep Singh will get him out'.

Nine days later, in front of a packed MCG, Arshdeep got picked the wicket of the Pakistani skipper on his first delivery in the match.