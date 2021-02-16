India Seal Their Biggest Test Win Over England, Twitter Celebrates

Centuries from Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin and fifers from Axar Patel and also R Ashwin and India have closed out a commanding 317 run victory over England in the second Test at Chennai on Tuesday.
Just under an hour was required in the second session on Day 4 for India to pick the seven remaining wickets they needed at the start of the day to seal the win and also equalise the four match series.
Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 with Moeen Ali’s quickfire 43 being the team’s highest score. Joe Root managed just 33 off the 92 balls he faced.
