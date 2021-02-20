India, England Start Training at Ahmedabad’s All-New Motera Ground

England and India players have begun training at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera with some of them tweeting pictures and videos of the ground.

The new stadium has a seating capacity for 1,10,000 spectators, the most in the world for any cricket stadium. It was closed in 2015 for reconstruction and next week's Test between India and England, the third of the ongoing series, will be the first international to be played at the ground since November, 2014.