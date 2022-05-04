In Pictures: Former Cricketer Arun Lal Ties The Knot With Bulbul Saha

Arun Lal tied the knot with Bulbul Saha on 1 May, 2022.
(Photo: Facebook/BulbulSaha)
Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal tied the knot with Bulbul Saha over the last week with the nuptials taking place on 1 May, 2022.
The couple had a 'gaye holud' ceremony on 24 April that was attended by close family and friends, followed by the wedding on Sunday.
Saha, a teacher in Kolkata, posted pictures from their special day on her Facebook page with the caption, 'Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us.'
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
Arun Lala and Bulbul Saha during their wedding festivities
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)