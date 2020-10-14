‘It’s My Duty’: Imran Tahir on Carrying Drinks for CSK This Season

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who won the Purple Cap last season taking the maximum number of wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is yet to play a match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. CSK have played eight matches so far. Even on Tuesday night, when CSK fielded three spinners, Tahir was not picked in the XI. CSK have been facing questions over team selection and finding the balance has been an issue for them. However, Tahir has not allowed that to dampen his spirits. He says he is happy to carry the drinks for the team and doesn't mind it at all.